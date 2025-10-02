Highlights

- Level Editor: Now fully operational. Gate placement, sector parsing, reciprocity (mirror gates), lanes, stations, and yaw-only rotations all behave as intended.

- Gameplay UI: Navigation/interaction panels refined for clarity; improved feedback on fast-travel and docking states.

- Stability: Multiple crash fixes tied to combat encounters and Warfields transitions.



Level Editor

- Fixed N/S inversion for in-sector coordinates (stations & gates).

- Standardized scaling and Z-flip; removed legacy +1,000,000 offset edge case.

- Gate AimPos = −Position rule enforced, including reciprocal write.

- Background/faction now load correctly from sector header.

- Hyperlanes parse and display reliably (completion flag set on load).

- Rotation saved as a single yaw integer; legacy vector loads remain compatible.



UI & UX

- Cleaner docked/in-system toggles.

- Better camera follow and instant sync on fast-travel.

- Consistent owner/background selectors after loading sectors.



Fixes

- Resolved ship spawn snapping to (0,0,0) after sector loads.

- Eliminated camera detachment during teleports.

- Addressed crashes when entering/leaving Warfields and during combat clean-up.



Known Issues

- Minor visual pops may occur the first frame after teleport (cosmetic).

- Some legacy .bfs files may need a re-save to adopt new editor rules.