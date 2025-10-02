Highlights
- Level Editor: Now fully operational. Gate placement, sector parsing, reciprocity (mirror gates), lanes, stations, and yaw-only rotations all behave as intended.
- Gameplay UI: Navigation/interaction panels refined for clarity; improved feedback on fast-travel and docking states.
- Stability: Multiple crash fixes tied to combat encounters and Warfields transitions.
Level Editor
- Fixed N/S inversion for in-sector coordinates (stations & gates).
- Standardized scaling and Z-flip; removed legacy +1,000,000 offset edge case.
- Gate AimPos = −Position rule enforced, including reciprocal write.
- Background/faction now load correctly from sector header.
- Hyperlanes parse and display reliably (completion flag set on load).
- Rotation saved as a single yaw integer; legacy vector loads remain compatible.
UI & UX
- Cleaner docked/in-system toggles.
- Better camera follow and instant sync on fast-travel.
- Consistent owner/background selectors after loading sectors.
Fixes
- Resolved ship spawn snapping to (0,0,0) after sector loads.
- Eliminated camera detachment during teleports.
- Addressed crashes when entering/leaving Warfields and during combat clean-up.
Known Issues
- Minor visual pops may occur the first frame after teleport (cosmetic).
- Some legacy .bfs files may need a re-save to adopt new editor rules.
Changed files in this update