2 October 2025 Build 20228729 Edited 2 October 2025 – 20:13:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

WHAT'S NEW

• Reduced chances of Cryogon's Lullabite inflicting Sleep

WHAT'S FIXED

• Colour sprite oddities:
• Gilex lacking colour sprites entirely
• Male Tirga lacking mouth colouring compared to the female
• Adult Casberos having a different tail colour only in its Idle 1 sprite
• Male Handler Valzaios having the body colours of its female counterpart on his Idle 1 sprite, both genders having uncoloured teeth on Alt B and all their Alts having stray pixels on their Physical Attack sprite
• Debug shell showing up on release versions, forcing colour sprites and cutting off the icon bar
• Battle time skipping does what its supposed to, for real this time

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3025321
Linux Depot 3025322
