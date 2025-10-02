WHAT'S NEW • Reduced chances of Cryogon's Lullabite inflicting Sleep



WHAT'S FIXED • Colour sprite oddities:

• Gilex lacking colour sprites entirely

• Male Tirga lacking mouth colouring compared to the female

• Adult Casberos having a different tail colour only in its Idle 1 sprite

• Male Handler Valzaios having the body colours of its female counterpart on his Idle 1 sprite, both genders having uncoloured teeth on Alt B and all their Alts having stray pixels on their Physical Attack sprite

• Debug shell showing up on release versions, forcing colour sprites and cutting off the icon bar

• Battle time skipping does what its supposed to, for real this time