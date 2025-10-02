- Hell’s Gate – Added a new quest to free the prisoners of Hell’s Gate, the infamous Star Frontier black site where countless citizens vanish without a trace. Hidden in orbit perilously close to a blazing star, the station’s location ensures that escape is impossible. This mission becomes available once you’ve pacified Eremtera and can be started from your comms terminal on Maku. Completing it grants War Score and unlocks a new ending slide. While short (10–15 minutes), this mission closes a long-standing narrative thread surrounding Hell’s Gate.
- Camera Panning – The camera will now remain above the terrain at all times, improving panning on hilly planets such as Eremtera.
- Space UI – Refined several UI behaviors: System labels now remain visible even when a planet box is open, and the injectors side panel in ground combat no longer appears at random.
- Ship Thrusters – Fixed an audio bug where thruster volume was not tied to the master volume setting.
More updates to come. Thanks again for your feedback and support!
Changed files in this update