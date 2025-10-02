 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20228577
Update notes via Steam Community
Howdy guys, Here is what we fixed:

-Fixed saving/loading not working
-Tooltips now disappear after loading
-Fixed cameras not working in singleplayer

Enjoy! Also have fun playing the better off dead event, available each october!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2513811
