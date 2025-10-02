 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20228566 Edited 2 October 2025 – 19:59:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Mondomobile Hood Camera fixed
  • Fixed HUD issues in MP Stunt Mode
  • Fixed issue that let you use any car in a Racekit
  • Fixed issue where camera wouldnt properly relocate to missions 61-90

Changed files in this update

Depot 3474452
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link