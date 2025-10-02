 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20228460 Edited 2 October 2025 – 19:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Significantly reduced memory usage and load times (30%
  • 40%)
  • Potentially reduced some instances of crashing on startup
  • Synth modules can now be right clicked to enable/disable while popup is on screen
  • Fixed AI upgrade being available before purchase
  • Fixed UT popups growing outside the screen in some cases
  • Fixed UT mod icon
  • Fixed various confirmation popups having incorrect titles
  • Fixed camera shake being insane
  • (Mobile) Added "Copy to Clipboard" button to Load popup, copies the save string directly.
  • (Mobile) Fix layout issue in Reactor
  • (Android) Fix crash issue shortly after startup

