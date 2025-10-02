- Significantly reduced memory usage and load times (30%
- 40%)
- Potentially reduced some instances of crashing on startup
- Synth modules can now be right clicked to enable/disable while popup is on screen
- Fixed AI upgrade being available before purchase
- Fixed UT popups growing outside the screen in some cases
- Fixed UT mod icon
- Fixed various confirmation popups having incorrect titles
- Fixed camera shake being insane
- (Mobile) Added "Copy to Clipboard" button to Load popup, copies the save string directly.
- (Mobile) Fix layout issue in Reactor
- (Android) Fix crash issue shortly after startup
Version 0.70.1.0
Update notes via Steam Community
