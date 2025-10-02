 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20228457
Update notes via Steam Community
This patch comes with some quality of life updates and several bug fixes, just carving away at the issues before the next large content drop

Reorganized Weapons and armors to the respective benches, renamed accordingly, can now be crafted in the basic bench.

Fixed a crafting cost for the basic bench showing the ingredients twice
adjust position of shields and bows when sheathed on back to make room in case a cape is equipped

optimized a number of building designs in the world (part of several town reconstructions for optimization purposes)

basic Campfire Pot removed from crafting bench recipes and added to Player hand recipes, crafting cost changed to reflect that

Fixed collision issues with some enemies, preventing weapons from landing attacks (zzzzz)

Fixed an issue with the shield pulling the wrong sheath position when stowed away

Players may witness changes to the desert starter town as it's currently under reconstruction, as well as the bamboo region to it's north

Thank you for the patience and stay tuned for more cool stuff, <3

