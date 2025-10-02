New save recommended, but not strictly needed



Improved

- A quick register in home page for the horses, picks one race and registers for it

- Featured page for market section, to make it easier/more interesting to quickly buy a horse and participate in auctions

- Split auction registering and upcoming auctions to own parent tabs

- Added better relative date function, that shows days, weeks, months and years.

- Implemented this into top bar for next race and next auction

- Implemented this into the next events in home

- Implemented this into home table and some others

- Quick movement when not in input mode: W to move forward in the game, S to open search. These compliment A for going backwards and D for going forwards (in history).

- Added quick action panel if you press right click while in-game, you will have options to do next best action, search, move back and forward in history, see 20 past history items (where you have been in game)

- Added QR code to pause menu so that you can report bugs and feature requests with mobile when you play the game, so that you don't need to exit the game.

- Improved the welcome mail, to focus more on getting first horse and racing it. Guiding player to a softer start.

- Added another tutorial email, after you buy your first horse.

- Added tutorial email category, that can be turned off in settings.

- Sidebar to indicate if an area is locked or not

- Tooltips to betting panel

- Moved race register toggle as the first column item in race register, this way it's always visible

- Added a reset to default button for the columns order in settings (settings -> interface -> reset columns)

- Other managers can now send you scathing emails if you poach their staff or try to lowball them on horse purchases, in some cases they also put cooldowns to interacting with you

- Work on betting panel to make it a bit cleaner

- Added in settings (gameplay) way to choose the default betting account (personal or stable)

- For better UX, removed the preview toggle, and always have the gear preview

- Also changed so that you auto apply items when you buy them

- Fixing gold halter so that its now visible

- Move sonner to left bottom corner



Fixed

- In notifications to register horses for races, we did only check future races not that day. Additionally we were counting horses that were not eligible to race.

- Race restrictions only had "Male", this lead to quite a lot of smaller bugs that are now fixed.

- Inbox now should always sort where the newest item is on top

- You can now buy now horses even if you dont have capacity

- Some spacings in the market page

- Fringe bug where when you started game with random horses, the trade function only stripped future auctions but not same day. So if the horse happened to be registerd on the same day, then it would not deregister.

- Auction front view now remembers which horses you have selected

- Fixed bug where "Participate in auction" button would sometimes not work

- New game auto toggles not actually changing the toggles

- Fix buy now overpricing

- Spacing bugs in market tables

- Bug where sometimes when you started you had old emails from a other stable

- In auction table, have it where it's single select.

- If you did next event (world) it never went to next race

- Remove debug sonners in race front view

- Improved balance in how the CPU offers on your horses, no more X2 prices

- Fixing some bugs in the betting panels