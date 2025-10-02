Steam Devlog - Version 0.0510: Final Polish Before Next Fest

Hey settlers!

With Steam Next Fest just around the corner, we're putting the finishing touches on the demo. Version 0.0510 brings crucial polish and several quality-of-life improvements that make Eurekas feel more alive—and more dangerous.

🐛 Corruption Gets Smarter

The Queen now shows true persistence—she won't give up until she's established a corruption connection to your settlement. No more half-hearted attempts. She's coming for you.

Meanwhile, Devils and Grabbers have learned to fight back properly. These creatures now actively attack your settlers and defenses, making the creep a genuine threat rather than just expanding terrain.

⚡ Performance & Visual Upgrades



Light performance optimizations ensure smoother gameplay as your settlement grows

Cloud shadows on terrain—a small detail that makes the world feel significantly more atmospheric (chef's kiss indeed)

All divine spell icons now correctly display, making your blood-magic arsenal clearer at a glance



📖 Narrative Touches

Minor dialogue refinements throughout the campaign help clarify your goals and deepen the world's dark-fantasy atmosphere.



These changes might seem small individually, but together they transform how the demo feels—more polished, more threatening, and more ready to show what Eurekas is really about: brutal choices, beautiful villages, and the price of divine power.

See you at Next Fest in October!

— Ubben Ubben Studios