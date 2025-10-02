General
- Three extra difficulty levels added: one easier and two harder. The current difficulty levels is considered normal.
- Normal unit can now move onto misty or water hexes with a hero on them.
- Camera now follows enemy moves.
- Full screen mode added.
- Scaling algorithm changed to take UI scaling into account. The game should now remain pixel-perfect even with non-integer scaling modes (150%, 175%, etc.).
Balance
- Air Shield now prevents critical strikes from all ranged attacks.
- Several T3 and T4 creatures had their attack strength reduced, since special attacks are now valued more highly.
- Regeneration (spell and ability) strength reduced from 15% to 10%. Spell now lasts until the end of combat and its perfect form has increased radius.
Minor
- Lairs now are part of a city limits. That allows to cast certain spells on them easier. They yield no resources.
- Neutral creatures regenerate HP between world map turns (wasn't working due to bug).
- Improved district descriptions.
- Improved victory dialog.
- Cleaned up main menu text.
- Changed prompt buttons to be more flavorful.
- Changed defeat dialog to be more flavorful.
- Added a dialog for when a player city without a garrison is captured.
- Fixed various errors and unclear wordings in descriptions.
- Fixed visual issues and animations when embarking and disembarking.
- Fixed "Next Army" and "Next Town" buttons.
- Fixed summoning over lairs.
