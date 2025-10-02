 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20228351 Edited 3 October 2025 – 00:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General

  • Three extra difficulty levels added: one easier and two harder. The current difficulty levels is considered normal.
  • Normal unit can now move onto misty or water hexes with a hero on them.
  • Camera now follows enemy moves.
  • Full screen mode added.
  • Scaling algorithm changed to take UI scaling into account. The game should now remain pixel-perfect even with non-integer scaling modes (150%, 175%, etc.).

Balance

  • Air Shield now prevents critical strikes from all ranged attacks.
  • Several T3 and T4 creatures had their attack strength reduced, since special attacks are now valued more highly.
  • Regeneration (spell and ability) strength reduced from 15% to 10%. Spell now lasts until the end of combat and its perfect form has increased radius.

Minor

  • Lairs now are part of a city limits. That allows to cast certain spells on them easier. They yield no resources.
  • Neutral creatures regenerate HP between world map turns (wasn't working due to bug).
  • Improved district descriptions.
  • Improved victory dialog.
  • Cleaned up main menu text.
  • Changed prompt buttons to be more flavorful.
  • Changed defeat dialog to be more flavorful.
  • Added a dialog for when a player city without a garrison is captured.
  • Fixed various errors and unclear wordings in descriptions.
  • Fixed visual issues and animations when embarking and disembarking.
  • Fixed "Next Army" and "Next Town" buttons.
  • Fixed summoning over lairs.

