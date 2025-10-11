v0.25
*Note on version number format change:
I decided to remove the middle part of the version number 0."22".25. I forget why it was even there, it's been awhile. From now on it will be 0.## and I'll just increment the second number for each build and increment the first number on v1 release and any major update afterwards.
New
New Character Customization options
Logan's Grooming service (character customization)
Tano's Taming service
New "Critters Delight" item that can tame any critter
New critter buildings: Girtle Pen and Bluggy Hutch
Rowan can now move critter buildings
You can now pet the tamed predator
Changes
Renamed difficulty levels (Easy Peasy = Gentle, Easy = Unsteady, Normal = Grim)
Can now place pathing tiles underneath things like stations without having to pick them up
Now show a "no build zone" while placing things
Increased number of seeds sold by the General Store and Fin's shop
Adjusted Food Insecurity Death logic (resets the starvation count at the start of each Town Project, and you can get double penalized for missing both food categories).
Villager donations to Town Projects is now effected by difficulty setting
Made the back wall of the farm flat
Changed the way the pickaxe upgrades works on rocks/gems
Changed the way axe upgrades work on trees
Removed Albert the mail owl
Festival cutscenes now end the festival
Tools no longer work during festivals
Cattails now grow twice as fast (mature in 2 days instead of 4)
Changed Lila town project to require 20 cattails instead of 30
Lowered raw nut stamina value and increase smoked/etc nut stamina values
Girtles now produce Compost
Girtle Shrooms are now a herbivore diet food
Adjusted critter max weights
Alpheeps and Girtles now grow up at 10 days old instead of 14
Now have a rare chance to find adult critters in the wild
Added sorting tabs to Critter and Butcher menus
Added "Overcrowded" status and barn capacity to critter menu
The effects of kibble eaten by mothers now affects nursing babies
Critters state is now saved when they enter/exit a scene on their own (infinite milk glitch)
Critters now avoid standing on each other, and have collision with the player
Moved Trough up a bit to give more room in the barns
Fixes
Fixed Crows colliders were blocking item placement (pipes, scarecrows, etc)
Fixed Map not showing player location while inside a building
Pinned Quest Display now updates properly when changing difficulty
Fixed Controller navigation to page arrows in mail menu
Fixed the Deer skill, it was doing nothing.
Fixed Void issue at the bottom of the Marsh Mine, maybe for real this time.
Removed breakable big boulders showing up in the mountain
Fixed some character favorites not showing up in the relationship tab
