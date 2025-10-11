 Skip to content
11 October 2025 Build 20228336 Edited 11 October 2025 – 23:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.25


*Note on version number format change:
I decided to remove the middle part of the version number 0."22".25. I forget why it was even there, it's been awhile. From now on it will be 0.## and I'll just increment the second number for each build and increment the first number on v1 release and any major update afterwards.

New

  • New Character Customization options

  • Logan's Grooming service (character customization)

  • Tano's Taming service

  • New "Critters Delight" item that can tame any critter

  • New critter buildings: Girtle Pen and Bluggy Hutch

  • Rowan can now move critter buildings

  • You can now pet the tamed predator

Changes

  • Renamed difficulty levels (Easy Peasy = Gentle, Easy = Unsteady, Normal = Grim)

  • Can now place pathing tiles underneath things like stations without having to pick them up

  • Now show a "no build zone" while placing things

  • Increased number of seeds sold by the General Store and Fin's shop

  • Adjusted Food Insecurity Death logic (resets the starvation count at the start of each Town Project, and you can get double penalized for missing both food categories).

  • Villager donations to Town Projects is now effected by difficulty setting

  • Made the back wall of the farm flat

  • Changed the way the pickaxe upgrades works on rocks/gems

  • Changed the way axe upgrades work on trees

  • Removed Albert the mail owl

  • Festival cutscenes now end the festival

  • Tools no longer work during festivals

  • Cattails now grow twice as fast (mature in 2 days instead of 4)

  • Changed Lila town project to require 20 cattails instead of 30

  • Lowered raw nut stamina value and increase smoked/etc nut stamina values

  • Girtles now produce Compost

  • Girtle Shrooms are now a herbivore diet food

  • Adjusted critter max weights

  • Alpheeps and Girtles now grow up at 10 days old instead of 14

  • Now have a rare chance to find adult critters in the wild

  • Added sorting tabs to Critter and Butcher menus

  • Added "Overcrowded" status and barn capacity to critter menu

  • The effects of kibble eaten by mothers now affects nursing babies

  • Critters state is now saved when they enter/exit a scene on their own (infinite milk glitch)

  • Critters now avoid standing on each other, and have collision with the player

  • Moved Trough up a bit to give more room in the barns

Fixes

  • Fixed Crows colliders were blocking item placement (pipes, scarecrows, etc)

  • Fixed Map not showing player location while inside a building

  • Pinned Quest Display now updates properly when changing difficulty

  • Fixed Controller navigation to page arrows in mail menu

  • Fixed the Deer skill, it was doing nothing.

  • Fixed Void issue at the bottom of the Marsh Mine, maybe for real this time.

  • Removed breakable big boulders showing up in the mountain

  • Fixed some character favorites not showing up in the relationship tab

