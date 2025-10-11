v0.25



*Note on version number format change:

I decided to remove the middle part of the version number 0."22".25. I forget why it was even there, it's been awhile. From now on it will be 0.## and I'll just increment the second number for each build and increment the first number on v1 release and any major update afterwards.



New

You can now pet the tamed predator

Rowan can now move critter buildings

New critter buildings: Girtle Pen and Bluggy Hutch

New "Critters Delight" item that can tame any critter

Changes

Renamed difficulty levels (Easy Peasy = Gentle, Easy = Unsteady, Normal = Grim)

Can now place pathing tiles underneath things like stations without having to pick them up

Now show a "no build zone" while placing things

Increased number of seeds sold by the General Store and Fin's shop

Adjusted Food Insecurity Death logic (resets the starvation count at the start of each Town Project, and you can get double penalized for missing both food categories).

Villager donations to Town Projects is now effected by difficulty setting

Made the back wall of the farm flat

Changed the way the pickaxe upgrades works on rocks/gems

Changed the way axe upgrades work on trees

Removed Albert the mail owl

Festival cutscenes now end the festival

Tools no longer work during festivals

Cattails now grow twice as fast (mature in 2 days instead of 4)

Changed Lila town project to require 20 cattails instead of 30

Lowered raw nut stamina value and increase smoked/etc nut stamina values

Girtles now produce Compost

Girtle Shrooms are now a herbivore diet food

Adjusted critter max weights

Alpheeps and Girtles now grow up at 10 days old instead of 14

Now have a rare chance to find adult critters in the wild

Added sorting tabs to Critter and Butcher menus

Added "Overcrowded" status and barn capacity to critter menu

The effects of kibble eaten by mothers now affects nursing babies

Critters state is now saved when they enter/exit a scene on their own (infinite milk glitch)

Critters now avoid standing on each other, and have collision with the player