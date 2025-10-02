Hello Everyone! The Landmine Soundtrack is pushed back. Life happens but I'm still a fulltime game developer. Landmine Princess made IGN Japan last month. Special thanks to my friend Youge for the translations! If you are reading this, and you enjoyed the game, kindly leave a positive review.

I am very much focused on my third game. If you liked Landmine Princess, you will like this game. There are a lot more stats. I hope as my games have more stats, you come to realize they don't matter. They do, actually. There will likely be a major overhaul in the stats system in a future update. But after a few playthroughs, I always wonder if I truly am fair with the player as a developer. I create artificial adversity in the software. It can get tricky.

The weather has been very cold, hasn't it? It's very poetic and bittersweet. I don't like it.

Musically, there have been new tracks added to the game in the past few updates. I hope you noticed them! I am basically rerecording songs I made nearly 10 years ago because I'm not happy with their production quality. A part of me just want to release them as is. But another side wants to take them seriously. It's weird going back to songs I wrote a long time ago.

Anyway, enjoy the autumn sale! Help out the other indies. And positive reviews help in a big way! If you have any issues or requests, kindly reach out to me in the Jeistar Discord!