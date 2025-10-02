After months of testing, iteration, and community feedback, we’re proud to release Nocturnal Nemesis v3.0 — our biggest update yet. 🖤

✦ Smarter AI behavior

✦ Balance reworks for more fair but still tense survival

✦ Fixed long-standing bugs & polished gameplay flow

✦ New layers of tension and replayability

This version also marks a new chapter: Nocturnal Nemesis is now a paid app ($2.99) on Steam. Players who already had the free version keep their access — but from here, every new nocturnal who joins us helps support future updates.

🎬 Watch the new official trailer here: