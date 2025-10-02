 Skip to content
Major 2 October 2025 Build 20228230 Edited 2 October 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

After months of testing, iteration, and community feedback, we’re proud to release Nocturnal Nemesis v3.0 — our biggest update yet. 🖤

✦ Smarter AI behavior
✦ Balance reworks for more fair but still tense survival
✦ Fixed long-standing bugs & polished gameplay flow
✦ New layers of tension and replayability

This version also marks a new chapter: Nocturnal Nemesis is now a paid app ($2.99) on Steam. Players who already had the free version keep their access — but from here, every new nocturnal who joins us helps support future updates.

🎬 Watch the new official trailer here:

https://youtu.be/ryT9SmVqn3E

Thank you for your patience, your testing, and your constant feedback. 3.0 is only possible because of you.

Stay frosty, nocturnals.
— Puzzolento & Team

