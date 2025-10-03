Hey everyone,

Due to a Unity engine security issue outlined here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01/remediation

we’ve updated the UnityPlayer.dll file for the following titles:

Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest Dedicated Server

The Forest VR

This update is around 1-2mb. The base version of The Forest and its dedicated server are not affected by this issue.

If you encounter any unexpected issues, please let us know so we can forward them to Unity.

the team at endnight