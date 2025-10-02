Hello Biztopians,
We’ve released a hotfix addressing the issue where some players experienced errors with their stocks.
After logging into the game, simply save again, and all your stocks will be recalculated and displayed correctly.
Enjoy the game! 🎮✨
Bug Fix
