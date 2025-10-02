 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20228162
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello Biztopians,

We’ve released a hotfix addressing the issue where some players experienced errors with their stocks.

After logging into the game, simply save again, and all your stocks will be recalculated and displayed correctly.

Enjoy the game! 🎮✨

Changed files in this update

Depot 3310511
