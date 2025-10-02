 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20228043 Edited 2 October 2025 – 19:19:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New SuckUp! version is live -> Build #f370f6b

Fixes:

  • Improving the overall conversation feeling with all characters in all game modes.

  • A variety of small bug fixes

