 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20228038 Edited 2 October 2025 – 19:26:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed incorrect values in the ledger

Fixed an error in tip amount calculations

Improved visibility of several UI elements

Fixed an issue where purchasing Tenshi’s keystones did not deduct currency

Fixed text errors related to skill purchases

Changed files in this update

Depot 3710341
  • Loading history…
Depot 3710342
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link