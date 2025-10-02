 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20227938 Edited 2 October 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Go on a crazy train chase, in the 4th level of Fantastic Findings!

Explore a high intense level in extreme linear fashion! Explore new dirt items to clean and find the new unique quest items, which are hiding within the level!


Updates have been made to the settings menu!
Bugfixes

This level contains a couple of visual and graphic glitches, we are in progress of fixing it

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3357501
