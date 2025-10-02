Welcome to our first Major Update in Early Access! Thank you so much for all your feedback so far - it’s been incredibly helpful and has directly inspired many of the changes in this patch.

We know we’ve been a bit quiet over the past month, but that’s because we’ve been hard at work making the game the best version of itself it can be. If you’d like to help us keep shaping the future of the game, we’d love to have you join our Discord community.

Note: 📢 indicates changes inspired by community feedback! (Thank you Hades II for the idea of marking them this way!)

General Gameplay:

📢 Action economy rework! Each of your pieces now has a move on black’s turn. You can end your turn at any time during your turn (at no mana cost).

Level Design

📢 Significant changes to the 2nd floor’s design - difficulty has been reduced overall.

UI & UX

📢 Right-clicking an enemy now reveals its attack pattern on the board.

📢 Hovering over a piece now shows its name next to the cursor.

📢 Hovering over a token now shows its type next to the cursor.

📢 After collecting sacks or tokens, their contents now appear on the left side of the screen.

Other minor changes.





Art & Visuals:

📢 Replaced the map icons with new, colorful ones.

Tweaked the Void “water” effect.

Added Void cracks on the walls on the second floor.

Added black outlines to all patrol and movement elements.

Blessings:

Stay Put: Removed from the game.

Stun: Increased base and upgraded mana cost.

Hop: Increased base mana cost. Increased price.

Transcendence: Removed for now. Will return in the next patch with some balancing changes.

Hex: Reduced appearance chance. Increased price.

Bloodlust: Now grants a move on kills. Drastically reduced appearance chance. Increased base mana cost. Increased price.

Drunk: Increased price.

Barrage: Increased price.

Kick: Increased appearance chance. Increased base mana cost. Reduced price.

Charge: Increased appearance chance. Increased price.

Bite: Reduced appearance chance. Increased price.

Swap: Reduced appearance chance. Increased price.

Healing Aura: Increased price.

Soul Guardians: Increased base mana cost. Increased price.

Draw Bridge: Increased price.

Fortify: Increased price.

Catapult: Reduced appearance chance. Increased price.

Command: Removed from the game, replaced with Rally.

Rally (New!): The queen grants a move to an ally.

Summon: Reduced appearance chance. Increased price.

Figures:

The Clay capacity now increases by 2 per upgrade.

Changed Figures’ appearance rate - a new figure now appears after each tier unlock.

Mushroom: Reduced Clay cost.

Potions:

Decoy: Removed for now. Will return in the next patch with some fixes.

Booster: Now fully restores mana.

Greater Booster: Removed from the game.

Missions:

Increased Inspiration rewards overall.

Bug Fixes

📢 Fixed the Symbiotic Bishop’s minions not dying when the boss is defeated.

📢 Fixed Swap (Blessing) not being cancelable and freezing the game.

📢 Fixed figures always showing as the lowest tier in the inventory.

Fixed Devil Horn (Boss Figure) sometimes granting a copy of an already applied curse.

Fixed Soul Guardians (Blessing) being able to damage the casting bishop.

Fixed Bell (Boss Figure) displaying the same blessing twice in the upgrade screen if the player owned multiple copies of it.

Fixed Booster and Superior Booster animation getting stuck on the last frame.





If you’re enjoying the game and want to help support its development, please consider leaving us a Steam review. It means a lot to us!

Thank you for playing!