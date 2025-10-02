 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20227919 Edited 2 October 2025 – 19:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Smaller patch today, consisting only of some visual fixes and some new items!

Fixes

  • Fixed issue where Sparkles in Ch4 wouldn't disappear after finding the Inheritor Bow.

  • Fixed issue where Sparkles in Ch6 wouldn't disappear after finding the Quest Ticket.

Improvements

  • New Item : Broken Beaver Dam. Enables Rising Tide and grants a slight stat bonus. This allows players to enable or disable Rising Tide at any time. Can be purchased from the Ch6 Cursed Shop.

  • New Item : Magical Veil. Buffs nearby Magical allies. Can be found in Ch7.

If you have any issues or wish to discuss the game, feel free to join our Discord Server.

Thanks again for playing and sharing your experience!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1878494
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link