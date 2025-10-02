Smaller patch today, consisting only of some visual fixes and some new items!

Fixes

Fixed issue where Sparkles in Ch4 wouldn't disappear after finding the Inheritor Bow.

Fixed issue where Sparkles in Ch6 wouldn't disappear after finding the Quest Ticket.

Improvements

New Item : Broken Beaver Dam. Enables Rising Tide and grants a slight stat bonus. This allows players to enable or disable Rising Tide at any time. Can be purchased from the Ch6 Cursed Shop.

New Item : Magical Veil. Buffs nearby Magical allies. Can be found in Ch7.

Thanks again for playing and sharing your experience!