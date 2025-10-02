🎮 Gameplay

Added WASD movement support

Added OFF Slots for weapon swapping (When a skill tied to an OFF Slot weapon is executed, the weapon will auto-swap)

Added option to bind actions to Left Mouse Button

Added option to always perform attack without moving

Implemented game pause functionality

Added fire hazards in levels

Added option to change mouse cursor size (Small, Medium, Large)

Slightly increased item pickup radius

Reviving: Players can now only be revived at checkpoints

Rare enemies and waves are now reset after player revival

Added more enemies density



🖥️ User Interface (UI)

Added a Game Guide, with the default option set to auto-guide (functions as a tutorial)

Added new icons to the map overlay

Tooltips: button prompts have been moved to the bottom of the screen

Rare items now have more distinct announcement visuals

Added icons for Rare and Datapad items to the map overlay and minimap

Minimap can now be collapsed

Objectives can now be collapsed

Added a skull icon on the map to mark Rare enemies

Fixed an issue where the minimap was still displayed after closing the inventory, even when disabled in settings



🎵 Audio

Added additional ambient tracks

Rare enemies triggers specific combat music

Rare items now trigger a unique sound effect

Datapad items now trigger a unique sound effect

Reduced volume of action music on waves



🗡️ Items

Increased attack speed of Power Sword from 1.1 to 1.5

Item tooltips now display the item’s price.



🏪 Props

Added weapon vending machines

Added armor vending machines

Added a gambling machine

Neuroforge Clinics now feature a flag for better visualization



🌍 Environment

Added new laboratory rooms

Improved overall level visuals



🎯 Objectives

Adjusted objective order

Increased credit rewards for completing objectives



🌀 Skills

Tornado: Added Melee tag. Tornado now scales with Power stat

Player Charge ability now requires a Power Sword to use



💥 Visual Effects

Fixed an issue where barrel explosions sometimes appeared in low resolution