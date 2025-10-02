🎮 Gameplay
Added WASD movement support
Added OFF Slots for weapon swapping (When a skill tied to an OFF Slot weapon is executed, the weapon will auto-swap)
Added option to bind actions to Left Mouse Button
Added option to always perform attack without moving
Implemented game pause functionality
Added fire hazards in levels
Added option to change mouse cursor size (Small, Medium, Large)
Slightly increased item pickup radius
Reviving: Players can now only be revived at checkpoints
Rare enemies and waves are now reset after player revival
Added more enemies density
🖥️ User Interface (UI)
Added a Game Guide, with the default option set to auto-guide (functions as a tutorial)
Added new icons to the map overlay
Tooltips: button prompts have been moved to the bottom of the screen
Rare items now have more distinct announcement visuals
Added icons for Rare and Datapad items to the map overlay and minimap
Minimap can now be collapsed
Objectives can now be collapsed
Added a skull icon on the map to mark Rare enemies
Fixed an issue where the minimap was still displayed after closing the inventory, even when disabled in settings
🎵 Audio
Added additional ambient tracks
Rare enemies triggers specific combat music
Rare items now trigger a unique sound effect
Datapad items now trigger a unique sound effect
Reduced volume of action music on waves
🗡️ Items
Increased attack speed of Power Sword from 1.1 to 1.5
Item tooltips now display the item’s price.
🏪 Props
Added weapon vending machines
Added armor vending machines
Added a gambling machine
Neuroforge Clinics now feature a flag for better visualization
🌍 Environment
Added new laboratory rooms
Improved overall level visuals
🎯 Objectives
Adjusted objective order
Increased credit rewards for completing objectives
🌀 Skills
Tornado: Added Melee tag. Tornado now scales with Power stat
Player Charge ability now requires a Power Sword to use
💥 Visual Effects
Fixed an issue where barrel explosions sometimes appeared in low resolution
PATCH NOTES 0.5.78
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update