Happy Halloween Month!
This update is mainly for the decorations. It will but up until Nov 1st.
Added:
- Halloween decorations and rolling fog.
- A toggle to show or hide the decorations.
- The Show Textures button now works properly when compiled.
See ya soon for more! o/
Happy dropping!
Patch-1.0.26 | Halloween Decorations
Update notes via Steam Community
