2 October 2025 Build 20227853 Edited 2 October 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Happy Halloween Month!

This update is mainly for the decorations. It will but up until Nov 1st.

Added:
- Halloween decorations and rolling fog.
- A toggle to show or hide the decorations.
- The Show Textures button now works properly when compiled.

See ya soon for more! o/
Happy dropping!

