We’re excited to bring you another major update to Scope X!
This release introduces two highly requested features — Community and Graphics Quality Settings — designed to make Scope X more connected, customizable, and clear than ever.
👥 Community
We’re introducing a brand-new Community Tab, powered by mod.io!
Now you can connect with other Scope X users across platforms, explore new setups, and share your own.
What does this include?
- Browse featured and popular profiles.
- Preview profiles by click and holding on the profile image.
- Share your custom setups directly with the community.
- Find inspiration from other players’ settings and styles.
- Works across supported platforms through mod.io.
🎨 Graphics Quality Settings
We’ve added Graphics Quality Settings to give you more control over visuals and performance.
What does this include?
- Choose between modes that balance performance and clarity.
- Higher quality modes deliver sharper focus rings and overlays.
- Lower settings improve performance for lighter systems.
- These settings will use more resources depending on your system.
🌿Other Fixes
- New user preference: Restricted and Unrestricted keybind control.
- Enhanced forced compatibility mode experience.
- Fixed an issue with the sidebar collapsing on launch.
- Minor UI fixes
🤝That's a wrap!
Thank you for being part of the Scope X community — your feedback helps us grow with every update.
If you haven’t already, join us on Discord to share your ideas and connect with other players.
🦆
Changed files in this update