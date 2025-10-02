 Skip to content
Major 2 October 2025 Build 20227840
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone!

We’re excited to bring you another major update to Scope X!
This release introduces two highly requested features — Community and Graphics Quality Settings — designed to make Scope X more connected, customizable, and clear than ever.

👥 Community


We’re introducing a brand-new Community Tab, powered by mod.io!
Now you can connect with other Scope X users across platforms, explore new setups, and share your own.



What does this include?
  • Browse featured and popular profiles.
  • Preview profiles by click and holding on the profile image.
  • Share your custom setups directly with the community.
  • Find inspiration from other players’ settings and styles.
  • Works across supported platforms through mod.io.


🎨 Graphics Quality Settings


We’ve added Graphics Quality Settings to give you more control over visuals and performance.

What does this include?
  • Choose between modes that balance performance and clarity.
  • Higher quality modes deliver sharper focus rings and overlays.
  • Lower settings improve performance for lighter systems.
  • These settings will use more resources depending on your system.





🌿Other Fixes

  • New user preference: Restricted and Unrestricted keybind control.
  • Enhanced forced compatibility mode experience.
  • Fixed an issue with the sidebar collapsing on launch.
  • Minor UI fixes


🤝That's a wrap!


Thank you for being part of the Scope X community — your feedback helps us grow with every update.

If you haven’t already, join us on Discord to share your ideas and connect with other players.

🦆

Changed files in this update

