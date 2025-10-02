- Fixed an issue intermittently causing players not to receive cosmetics when purchasing

- Added a new button to restore missing cosmetics to 'Claim' tab in Codex

- Fixed a bug allowing players to spawn more than one pet at a time

- Fixed an issue with Chomper pet missing model

- Fixed an issue causing incorrect texture on Trogre dungeon wall

- Fixed an issue with stuck Igara animations

- Fixed an issue causing skeletons to have doubled up models

- Fixed crabs not dropping correct pet

- Fixed stack sizing on Slimy barnacle and Rotshrooms quest items

- Fixed an issue with some mobs having incorrect scaling



Important: if you are missing any cosmetics you purchased, please log in, open your codex, go to Player->Claim Tab and click 'Restore Purchases' Button. Your claimed items list should update to include and unlock any purchases you were missing.