- Fixed an issue intermittently causing players not to receive cosmetics when purchasing
- Added a new button to restore missing cosmetics to 'Claim' tab in Codex
- Fixed a bug allowing players to spawn more than one pet at a time
- Fixed an issue with Chomper pet missing model
- Fixed an issue causing incorrect texture on Trogre dungeon wall
- Fixed an issue with stuck Igara animations
- Fixed an issue causing skeletons to have doubled up models
- Fixed crabs not dropping correct pet
- Fixed stack sizing on Slimy barnacle and Rotshrooms quest items
- Fixed an issue with some mobs having incorrect scaling
Important: if you are missing any cosmetics you purchased, please log in, open your codex, go to Player->Claim Tab and click 'Restore Purchases' Button. Your claimed items list should update to include and unlock any purchases you were missing.
Hotfix 0.4.6.10
