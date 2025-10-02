 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20227735 Edited 2 October 2025 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed an issue intermittently causing players not to receive cosmetics when purchasing
- Added a new button to restore missing cosmetics to 'Claim' tab in Codex
- Fixed a bug allowing players to spawn more than one pet at a time
- Fixed an issue with Chomper pet missing model
- Fixed an issue causing incorrect texture on Trogre dungeon wall
- Fixed an issue with stuck Igara animations
- Fixed an issue causing skeletons to have doubled up models
- Fixed crabs not dropping correct pet
- Fixed stack sizing on Slimy barnacle and Rotshrooms quest items
- Fixed an issue with some mobs having incorrect scaling

Important: if you are missing any cosmetics you purchased, please log in, open your codex, go to Player->Claim Tab and click 'Restore Purchases' Button. Your claimed items list should update to include and unlock any purchases you were missing.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1154122
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link