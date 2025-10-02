 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20227411 Edited 2 October 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- ADDED - the option to speed up and slow down the camera with holding Shift and Control
- FIXED - Thumbnail showed up a start up next to the mouse sometimes
- ADDED - Eye direction controller to Portrait Studio
- CHANGED - Separated the Pose reset button into Pose Reset and Move to Center

Don't forget to check out my Autumn Sale:
https://store.steampowered.com/developer/haele3d/sale/haele3d-autumnpublishersale

And wishlist my next app:

Changed files in this update

Depot 2949951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link