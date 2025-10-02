New Launcher
improved interface
route and locomotive previews
individual preview for repaints
previews loading from Workshop
descriptions for routes and scenarios
view schedules, time, and stops in scenarios
support for new multiplayer
preview of wagons and consists
ability to edit consists via consist editor
ability to set starting weather
quick links to DLC list and Workshop
in-game loading of content directly from the editor
file origin hints: game, workshop, or editor
settings to ignore content from editor or workshop
added Japanese language (launcher only, game does not support hieroglyphs)
New Multiplayer (Beta)
server with public and private multiplayer sessions
authorization, basic access rights logic
web-panel
support for side tracks
support for signals on side tracks
support for single-track sections
display of players’ train consists
dispatcher can set season and weather
Simulator
Added ability to use standard library objects from data/global/objects.ref
Graphics performance optimization
Fixed tape view loading bug
Added vigilance system alert indicator when external camera is active
🚆 Content
Added route Dnipro–Henichesk (up to Zaporizhzhia)
Fixed signal coding for correct operation on all routes
Added traffic models for display in multiplayer
🛠 Tools
Added Name and Description in scenario editor
Added object and route file analyzers:
Empty objects
Missing objects
Missing files
Unused objects
Unused files
Objects already in standard library
Objects already in traffic
Added Route Tools
Changed files in this update