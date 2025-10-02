 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 2 October 2025 Build 20227332 Edited 2 October 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Launcher

  • improved interface

  • route and locomotive previews

  • individual preview for repaints

  • previews loading from Workshop

  • descriptions for routes and scenarios

  • view schedules, time, and stops in scenarios

  • support for new multiplayer

  • preview of wagons and consists

  • ability to edit consists via consist editor

  • ability to set starting weather

  • quick links to DLC list and Workshop

  • in-game loading of content directly from the editor

  • file origin hints: game, workshop, or editor

  • settings to ignore content from editor or workshop

  • added Japanese language (launcher only, game does not support hieroglyphs)

New Multiplayer (Beta)

  • server with public and private multiplayer sessions

  • authorization, basic access rights logic

  • web-panel

  • support for side tracks

  • support for signals on side tracks

  • support for single-track sections

  • display of players’ train consists

  • dispatcher can set season and weather

Simulator

  • Added ability to use standard library objects from data/global/objects.ref

  • Graphics performance optimization

  • Fixed tape view loading bug

  • Added vigilance system alert indicator when external camera is active

🚆 Content

  • Added route Dnipro–Henichesk (up to Zaporizhzhia)

  • Fixed signal coding for correct operation on all routes

  • Added traffic models for display in multiplayer

🛠 Tools

  • Added Name and Description in scenario editor

  • Added object and route file analyzers:

  • Empty objects

  • Missing objects

  • Missing files

  • Unused objects

  • Unused files

  • Objects already in standard library

  • Objects already in traffic

  • Added Route Tools


Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3381121
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link