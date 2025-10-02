Thank you for joining the game test! This version is still in the early stages of development. The game lobby, in-game interface, sound effects, and cutscenes have not yet been implemented. If you have any suggestions or ideas, we welcome you to share your feedback in the Steam Community!

Arithmetic Arena is a competitive math-challenge game built on the ELO ranking system. Each challenge tests not only your speed and accuracy, but also your ability to stay calm and composed. Confidence and composure will let you truly enjoy the game and find fun in every challenge.

ELO & Ranking System: Completing challenges changes your ELO score, which reflects your current skill level in real time. Rise from beginner all the way to Master and beyond. As you climb, the difficulty increases sharply—keeping your brain constantly challenged.

Global & Friend Leaderboards: Track your rank in real time, challenge your friends, and compete with players from all around the world.

Endless Challenge: Whether you want a quick test or a long grind through the ranks, the arena dynamically adjusts difficulty based on your performance, ensuring the experience stays rewarding.

Instant Action: The game is highly optimized, allowing you to load, enter, and start a challenge in the shortest time possible—while staying light on system resources when running in the background.

Standard Challenge Mode: When you choose to begin, you’ll receive a single challenge tailored to your current ELO rating. Once you submit your answer, your ELO score will be adjusted based on the result. You can decide when to start your next challenge at any time.

Multiplayer Competitive Mode (Coming Soon): Party up with friends or let matchmaking pair you with players of similar skill. You’ll be paired with players whose ELO ratings are close to yours, competing in 1v1 or 2v2 battles. Challenge difficulty is determined by the average ELO of both teams. When a player submits an answer, their team will instantly see the result. If the challenge fails, the victory goes to the opposing team. The first team to secure 15 wins claims overall victory.