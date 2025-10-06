Fixed: key failsafe system

Hi all, we have a bug-fix and stability update just for you. Enjoy ✨Keys in the world are physics objects. On rare occasions and very specific circumstances, the key can get pushed or blasted into inaccessible locations, so we added a failsafe system to handle this.Our previous failsafe system for this was the player would ask a cat cage, and this would draw a big arrow would point to the stuck key location. However, if the location was truly inaccessible, the arrow would just point to an inaccessible location... which ultimately wasn't too helpful.This update has a new failsafe system:The pirates move along invisible "path nodes" on the ground. This bug involved some bad logic where the pirate would inadvertently skip to the next path node, resulting in what looked like the pirate disappearing and teleporting around the level. This logic has been fixed, so pirates will now always correctly transition between path nodes.Piloting a mech and stepping on glass shards would sometimes result in getting glass stuck in Nina's feet. This was not intended, as Nina's feet are fictionally safe inside the mech. Using the mech to stomp on glass no longer applies glass wounds to Nina. Nina is now safe.Under certain circumstances, the player was able to deposit all of the cats into the cat pod and then force the pod to leave before Nina could enter it. This resulted in what felt like a soft-lock where the pirate boarding ship never appeared.Technically, the player was able to proceed by summoningcat pod and entering it. However, this was confusing. So in this update, after a complete cat deposit, the cat pod is now not allowed to leave until the player has entered it.If the player had a swordfish impaled in their body and then stood near a trash chute, the trash chute sometimes "ate" the swordfish. This was not intended. Itmade sense and was an interesting systemic behavior, but the interaction was a little too confusing. In thisi update, the trash chute now ignores impaled swordfishes.Throwing or dropping keys inside the laundry machine would sometimes result in the key no longer being accessible. There's an invisible "interaction cube" that surrounds each object, and the laundry machine's interaction cube was taking priority over keys' interaction cubes.This was delicate bug, as the interaction system is pretty complex and changing it at this point would potentially create other bugs. The fix chosen was for the laundry machine to eject/"poop out" the keys out of itself if the player climbs into the laundry machine.In the hub level, parts of the world were sometimes incorrectly rendering with a black texture. This was due to a bug where the functionality that rendered 3D models in the level selection menu were not cooperating with the functionality for rendering the world. This resulted in parts of the world rendered black.We fixed a rare crash involving the functionality that determined what parts of the level the player can/can't see at any given time.If the player used the gamepad to reset the keyboard controls, this sometimes resulted in a broken state. Basically: the keyboard bind screen was waiting for a keyboard keystroke, but just received gamepad input and got confused.The FTL brand name accidentally had 2 different spellings. Oops.Your support is hugely appreciated -- thanks all for spending time in the world of Skin Deep 🙏