2 October 2025 Build 20227221 Edited 2 October 2025 – 17:59:51 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Here’s what’s new in this update:

📜 New Mission System – Take on fresh challenges and earn exciting rewards.

🌍 Bigger Map – Explore an expanded world with more strategic possibilities.

⚡ Faster Characters – Move quicker and react faster in battles.

🔊 New Sound Effects – Enjoy a more immersive and dynamic gameplay experience.

🕹️ 3D Battle Arena – Engage in epic card battles in a fully 3D environment.

🎨 Graphics Improvements – Enhanced visuals for a richer atmosphere.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2928341
