Here’s what’s new in this update:
📜 New Mission System – Take on fresh challenges and earn exciting rewards.
🌍 Bigger Map – Explore an expanded world with more strategic possibilities.
⚡ Faster Characters – Move quicker and react faster in battles.
🔊 New Sound Effects – Enjoy a more immersive and dynamic gameplay experience.
🕹️ 3D Battle Arena – Engage in epic card battles in a fully 3D environment.
🎨 Graphics Improvements – Enhanced visuals for a richer atmosphere.
Castle War Card Game – Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
