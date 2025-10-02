Here’s what’s new in this update:



📜 New Mission System – Take on fresh challenges and earn exciting rewards.



🌍 Bigger Map – Explore an expanded world with more strategic possibilities.



⚡ Faster Characters – Move quicker and react faster in battles.



🔊 New Sound Effects – Enjoy a more immersive and dynamic gameplay experience.



🕹️ 3D Battle Arena – Engage in epic card battles in a fully 3D environment.



🎨 Graphics Improvements – Enhanced visuals for a richer atmosphere.