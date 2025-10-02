This build has not been seen in a public branch.

NOTE: This version is only available on the EXPERIMENTAL beta. You manually need to switch to it in Steam. Right Click on Fireworks Mania -> Properties -> Betas -> "Experimental" in dropdown. To go back to the normal version, change it to "None".

### Changed

- Optimized textures by using SpriteAtlas for some UI assets

- Optimized some textures by disabling generation of mipmaps

- Optimized loading time (specially when loading a lot of mods) by lowering the number of possible simultaneous sounds while changing some other things, so you shouldn't be able to hear the difference, however loading times are improved

- Optimized memory (and potentially FPS) by replacing even more materials when loading mods

- Improved some logging of exceptions, which should help troubleshoot some exceptions going forward

- Updated translations from https://crowdin.com/project/fireworks-mania

