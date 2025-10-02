- Tuned collision damage curve to be more forgiving for small impacts, while remaining more harsh for large impacts.
- Stabilizer lift height now relative to bottom of engines rather than local ship origin.
- Improvements to Transfer Station.
Hotfix Patch v0.8.5
Update notes via Steam Community
