Major Update 1.2 is here!

We're happy to announce that after a few weeks of beta testing the Military Base map is ready for full release! The map comes with an entity that has different mechanics than the ones you know.

This updates's development cost us a lot more time due to a few factors influencing our development:



First, you'll notice the map is different than the others, it was harder to fill it up with tasks and stuff to search/find. The map started out absolutely huge, but shrinked in size. We needed some time to figure out that a bigger map doesn't automatically mean bigger fun.

The second factor is of technical nature. For some reason a lot of data decided to randomly say goodbye and we had to reconfigure a lot of the systems that run in the background. All this came with extra time to fix it and make sure that the game works fine for new players and existing players.

The other big factor is the entity. We started out with an AI that worked similar to the others, however we wanted to try something new. We've been inspired by another game we like a lot and you'll see how it turned out! Nonetheless, this took a lot of time to brainstorm and fine tune as well.

All this being said, we really hope you like the update! You can find detailed Patch Notes below and we would like to let you know about something else!

Plans for Version 1.3

We'd like to tell you about our plans for the rest of the year. Our current plan is to release a sixth map during December! All we would "spoil" about it right now would be that it will be a moderately sized map to keep development times a bit more compressed. As you can see our plans are to release another new map in much less time.

We also know that you guys want more skins and we'll try to work on it! For the current update we prioritized playable content to give you more to do until the next map is ready.

Panicore – Version 1.2 (Full Release)

Additions

Added the Military Base map with new entity & mechanics

Added new achievements

Added Leaderboards to all maps that track your escape times in seconds

Added more randomized spooky events.

Added FSR 4 technology

Added lobby code to the computer in the lobby.

Added low oxygen special ability to submarine monster.

Added optional low oxygen mode

Added optional "Outbreak Mode"

Added a sound effect for the quick-time reaction wheel.

Added a flashlight to the character’s body, can now be toggled on/off with T (off by default)

Added small loading text when pressing Singleplayer & Tutorial

Changes

Graphical changes to all maps, giving them a more “dangerous” atmosphere.

New Main Menu music.

Players now spawn with a flashlight by default instead of having to collect it.

No Instant Death Mode now respawns players further away from monsters (works best with 1 monster active).

Slightly increased normal walking speed and crouch walk speed.

“Body flashlight” can now be toggled on/off with T (off by default).

Main Menu buttons are disabled while the game is loading to avoid input issues.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where the “Mastermind” achievement could randomly trigger.

Fixed a bug where the camera could break after unpausing as a spectator.

Fixed a bug where the camera would behave erratically after dancing and pausing/unpausing.

Fixed an issue with settings sometimes not saving or loading correctly.

Fixed an issue where the pause menu could trap players on a black screen after losing.

Fixed various background issues with the voice chat system (reworked again).

Fixed multiple translation issues and added missing translations (Portuguese, Japanese, and many others).

Potential Fixes