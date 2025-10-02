Changelog
Added
No Structures volume for preventing house building in certain areas.
Zombie difficulty asset per-speciality health overrides.
Fixed
Double-escaping manual 'r' in converted server config. (Thanks DanielWillett!)
Separate Steer_Min/Max into Steering_Angle_Max and Steering_Angle_FullSpeed_Factor. (Thanks ZoliWorks!)
Preventing custom physics material for animal hits. (Thanks Gamingtoday093!)
Crewmate Helmet mic out of sync with Wolf Mask.
Urban Frag Goggles color.
Wireless Earbuds spelling typo.
Character hair not yet switched to zero specular.
Changed files in this update