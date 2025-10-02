 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20227084 Edited 2 October 2025 – 18:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog

Added

  • No Structures volume for preventing house building in certain areas.

  • Zombie difficulty asset per-speciality health overrides.

Fixed

  • Double-escaping manual 'r' in converted server config. (Thanks DanielWillett!)

  • Separate Steer_Min/Max into Steering_Angle_Max and Steering_Angle_FullSpeed_Factor. (Thanks ZoliWorks!)

  • Preventing custom physics material for animal hits. (Thanks Gamingtoday093!)

  • Crewmate Helmet mic out of sync with Wolf Mask.

  • Urban Frag Goggles color.

  • Wireless Earbuds spelling typo.

  • Character hair not yet switched to zero specular.

Changed files in this update

Windows 32-bit Unturned Windows 32 Depot 304931
macOS 64-bit Unturned OSX 64 Depot 304932
Unturned Shared Depot 304933
Linux 64-bit Unturned Linux 64 Depot 304934
Windows 64-bit Unturned Windows 64 Depot 304935
Unturned Shared_Release Depot 304938
