2 October 2025 Build 20227046 Edited 2 October 2025 – 17:46:32 UTC by Wendy Share
DARKSIDE - Facing mass extinction from a cataclysmic asteroid impact on earth, the dinosaurs have taken refuge in an advanced civilizations moonbase to settle the score once and for all. *This will be the final arena added bringing the total to 8!*

BONEGULCH - Fixed KOTH rings from spawning in the rocks at the middle of the map

