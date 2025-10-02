ARENA
DARKSIDE - Facing mass extinction from a cataclysmic asteroid impact on earth, the dinosaurs have taken refuge in an advanced civilizations moonbase to settle the score once and for all. *This will be the final arena added bringing the total to 8!*
BUG FIXES
BONEGULCH - Fixed KOTH rings from spawning in the rocks at the middle of the map
1.2.5 NEW ARENA: Darkside
