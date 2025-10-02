Bug fixes

Fixed a bug that was causing the Bug Report to lock the game. (Yeah, yeah, the Bug Report was buggy…)

Ignite was allowing for float values, causing issues in the UI. Fixed.

Fixed a bug that was causing the tutorial to play every time on the Steam Deck.

Fixed a bug that was not allowing to select rooms and junctions with the mouse from the map.

Balancing

BASO Shotgun was too good. We reduced the bonus damage to 2 → 1 and the cost to 3 → 2. We want it to serve as a cheap early improvement more than a solid endgame choice.

Door Hack has been received positively. However, the low AP cost is encouraging more micromanagement than we anticipated, so we are raising its cost to mitigate that. 2 → 3.

Subsonic Disruption had an effect we were afraid of, where stacked use could postpone waves to the point that it was too easy. Cost 3 → 4

Head to Room was also encouraging micromanagement, serving as an improved Recon in some cases. This was not its intended use. We have removed its speed buff and reduced the purchase cost 2 → 1.