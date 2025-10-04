Hi everyone!

Waiting for November 10th Update, we fixed some urgent bugs, and took the opportunity to add the newly reworked Sherman models.

New Features:

Added over 24 reworked Sherman models, each with 10+ camo and marking variants.

Reworked M10 Wolverine/Achilles textures & camo (full rework coming soon)

Fixes and Improvements:

Improved Cinematic Camera controls.

Fixed a bug with DUKW and other floating vehicles when driving the in Multiplayer.

Various other smaller bug fixes

Reworked Sherman tanks

Here's a look into most reworked Sherman tank models, and some of the camos that are now available.

Next Update Target: November 10



We’re aiming to release the next update by November 10.

For that date we’re preparing:

The Cassino campaign remake

The new camo system to be working on every vehicle in the game

A brand-new base game trailer

An updated roadmap

An announcement outlining upcoming campaigns and features planned for later this year and into next year

Stay tuned for more details as we get closer to launch!



🏆 Easy Red 2 Community Campaign Contest

During last update post we launched the Easy Red 2 Custom Campaign Contest — your chance to show off your mapping, mission design, and scripting skills, earn some swag, bragging rights, and maybe even get your work integrated into Easy Red 2!

👉 Get all the details on Discord:

https://discord.com/channels/778000642932211752/1401949490151161886 Full rules, prizes, submission guidelines, and everything you need to dominate this contest awaits in our Discord server, where it will be much easier to submit and review missions thanks to the dedicated channels and threads.

Let's see what you can create! 💪

Check out the Shanghai-Nanking DLC if you haven’t yet!



Our most recent DLC was released just earlier this year!

In Easy Red 2: Shanghai-Nanking, you will fight for control of Shanghai, and the conflict will spread to locations such as: Luodian, Baoshan, Wusong, Jinshanwei, Hongkou, Suzhou creek, Chunhua, the Yuhuatai hills and the city of Nanjing.





Extra Information

As per your anticipation we are announcing the next Roadmap for the game in future updates so stay tuned for that! We will continue to improve all features of the base game, and as always we will be going on listening to suggestions from people inside the Steam Discussions forums and the official Discord server.



Thank you for all of your continued support, and we'll see you again next time!



Marco and the Easy Red 2 Development Team