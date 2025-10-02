- Alarm rises faster for aggressive tribes and slower for peaceful ones
- Units no longer lose their movement points the first turn they are fortified
- Capturing a colony now correctly handles units on tile (but not in colony).
- Foreign Affairs report now show all details (when DeWitt is in congress)
- Foreign ships now show on their badge how high they ride (high=no cargo)
- Score report now show more details
- Village alarm never goes below angry when at war
- Increased alarm reduction for trades and gifts
- Fixed defensive bonus for stockade, forts and fortresses
- Removed the terrain defensive bonus from colonies
- Implemented cargo dumping
- Fixed artillery not becoming damaged after losing combat
- Fixed freeze when adding Bartolome de las Casas
- Fixed the Paine tax-as-bells bonus (was applied to town hall workers)
- Fixed Man 'o War being available for building
Nation relations will be lost if loading an old save-game (other nations do not remember ever meeting you).
Changed files in this update