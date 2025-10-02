 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Counter-Strike 2 Hollow Knight: Silksong Megabonk Destiny 2 Call of Duty® Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
2 October 2025 Build 20226758 Edited 2 October 2025 – 18:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Alarm rises faster for aggressive tribes and slower for peaceful ones
  • Units no longer lose their movement points the first turn they are fortified
  • Capturing a colony now correctly handles units on tile (but not in colony).
  • Foreign Affairs report now show all details (when DeWitt is in congress)
  • Foreign ships now show on their badge how high they ride (high=no cargo)
  • Score report now show more details
  • Village alarm never goes below angry when at war
  • Increased alarm reduction for trades and gifts
  • Fixed defensive bonus for stockade, forts and fortresses
  • Removed the terrain defensive bonus from colonies
  • Implemented cargo dumping
  • Fixed artillery not becoming damaged after losing combat
  • Fixed freeze when adding Bartolome de las Casas
  • Fixed the Paine tax-as-bells bonus (was applied to town hall workers)
  • Fixed Man 'o War being available for building


Nation relations will be lost if loading an old save-game (other nations do not remember ever meeting you).

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3897931
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3897932
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link