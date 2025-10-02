 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20226639 Edited 2 October 2025 – 20:33:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I have rolled the test branch of the new global leaderboards into the live branch as of this morning. This update does NOT affect savefiles, it merely adds a global leaderboard that updates and retrieves information from the Survivors of Mayhem server.

Currently the leaderboards will track high scores for every class you play, so you can have high scores for the Warrior, the Archer, and the Mage. I'm looking at adding in some more custom leaderboards like most gold, least amount of abilities, and fastest difficulty runs. I'm open to any and all feedback and ideas for leaderboard stuff so if you have some thoughts please share 'em.

As always thanks for sticking with me, the life of a solo developer is work work work. :)

