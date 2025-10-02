- ADDED - the option to speed up and slow down the camera with holding Shift and Control

- FIXED - Thumbnail showed up a start up next to the mouse sometimes

- ADDED - Eye direction controller to Portrait Studio

- CHANGED - Separated the Pose reset button into Pose Reset and Move to Center



