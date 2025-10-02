Hey everyone!
We're back with another update focused on polishing and balance! After the big Corrupted Reality update, we've been gathering your feedback and working away at many fixes big and small, as well as some balance fixes that we hope you guys will be happy about!
We also added some QoL features like a better camera zoom during combat, so you have a better view of what's happening and where attacks are coming from, as well as completion marks for weapons in the Hub, and mouse-over hints for all resources. Plus we gave the much-beloved Void Dagger and the Firefly Thrower a visual and balance update!
Here's the full list of changes:
Improvements and Features
- Reduced camera zoom for better overview during combat
- Added completion marks for all weapons in Hub Armory
- Added mouse-over hints for all Resources
- Improved visuals on some new level bosses
- Improved Powers room items visuals and positioning
- New visual effects for Void Dagger special attack
- Improved power proc popup icon
- Added new SFX for Firefly Thrower weapon
Balance Changes
- Buffed Firefly Thrower damage and special attack
- Buffed Void Dagger special attack damage and added push
- Buffed Railgun special attack damage
- Buffed Stabilized Quantum Beam special attack
- Buffed Grav Shield duration and reduced cooldown
- Buffed Soft Spotter power
- Buffed Hurt Me Plenty power
- Reduced cooldown on Missile Morph power
- Upgraded Perfect Payout to Legendary rarity
- Increased rewards from glitched Crates
- Increased smallest possible reward from secret rooms
- Increased Rewards from enemy station in Forge
- Increased minimum amount of active Powers
- Slightly stronger effects from Corrupted rooms
- Increased allied wrecks' hp by current level
- Buffed some ripped enemy weapons in Armory
- Reduced spawn rate of Glitch Charges
- Reduced some enemy bullets' hitboxes
- Reduced spawnrate of dashing enemies in Scrapyard level
- Removed Charger enemy from Challenge room fights
- Reduced length of some late game levels
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some enemies in Quarantine zone not attacking
- Fixed player getting stuck in Armory teleport room
- Fixed stuck dodge with shielded grabbed objects
- Fixed Spider in Abyssal Docks causing strong pull
- Fixed Idle Neutral Enemies in Challenge Waves
- Fixed Skimmer trap could block room opening in Cybervoid
- Fixed some environmental objects in Armory couldn't respawn
- Fixed Stunning Entrance power sometimes failed to trigger
- Fixed corrupted room offers having empty slots
- Fixed Casino Crates explosion
- Fixed Void Ring cooldown bug
- Fixed Camera Position when player deposits Boss Orb
- Fixed glitch jumpgates visual on map
- Fixed save slot icons size
- Fixed some connections on Hub map
We're really happy with how the Corrupted Reality update has been received, and we're going to keep improving the game, until it's the best it can be. Your feedback on these changes is super valuable, so please let us know what you think!
Thanks for all your continued support and bug reports. You're helping us make the game better with every update!
Happy glitching!
- Max and the GG team
Discord: https://discord.gg/6jPYbpZa2g
