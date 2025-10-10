 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Football Manager 26 Little Nightmares III Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20226581 Edited 10 October 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Pointians,

This is a tiny hot fix today to bring you the latest security patch for Two Point Campus.

Changes:

  • Implemented a security patch, more details can be found in CVE-2025-59489.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1649081
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1649082
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link