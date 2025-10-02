 Skip to content
Major 2 October 2025 Build 20226579 Edited 2 October 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve added a new full case to investigate!

In The Remorseful Doctor, you’ll look into the mysterious death of Danton, a heart surgeon who worked for the Zeus Health Alliance. Details are limited and the circumstances aren’t clear. Your job is to piece together what happened.

What’s in this update:

  • New full-length case: The Remorseful Doctor

  • New dialogues, documents, and interviews to review

  • Additional contradictions to spot and debunk

  • General bug fixes

Thanks for playing and for your continued feedback!

