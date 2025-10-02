🔧 Banker Simulator – New Update
Bank Vaults: You can now increase vault limits with the new upgrade system. Additionally, Pro and Ultra vault options have been added.
Achievements: The “New Branch, New Beginning” achievement wasn’t registering for some players before. Now, every player who advances to Bank 2 will automatically unlock it.
ATM System: Optimized for a smoother experience.
Code & Performance: General code optimizations have been made and game performance has been improved.
Lag Issues: Measures have been taken to prevent the lag bug occurring at 20:00.
Bug Fixes: Minor bugs have been fixed.
Your feedback is very valuable to us. Please share any issues you encounter with us.
Have fun and thank you for your support! 🎮✨
