2 October 2025 Build 20226560 Edited 2 October 2025 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 Banker Simulator – New Update

  • Bank Vaults: You can now increase vault limits with the new upgrade system. Additionally, Pro and Ultra vault options have been added.

  • Achievements: The “New Branch, New Beginning” achievement wasn’t registering for some players before. Now, every player who advances to Bank 2 will automatically unlock it.

  • ATM System: Optimized for a smoother experience.

  • Code & Performance: General code optimizations have been made and game performance has been improved.

  • Lag Issues: Measures have been taken to prevent the lag bug occurring at 20:00.

  • Bug Fixes: Minor bugs have been fixed.


Your feedback is very valuable to us. Please share any issues you encounter with us.

Have fun and thank you for your support! 🎮✨


