The game can now be played on aspect ratios other than 16:9 (Ultra wide is not recommended!)
Increased GDP gains on positive growth
Decreased starting energy production by 5
The energy delta will now turn yellow at 12
Moved all the tutorial buttons to the same spot and clarified as such in the first tutorial
Event manager will now instantly remove the DOE delay notification when the delay has been approved
The game will now run in the background
Streamlined menu changelogs (backend)
Update Version 1.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update