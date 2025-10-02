 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20226527 Edited 2 October 2025 – 18:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • The game can now be played on aspect ratios other than 16:9 (Ultra wide is not recommended!)

  • Increased GDP gains on positive growth

  • Decreased starting energy production by 5

  • The energy delta will now turn yellow at 12

  • Moved all the tutorial buttons to the same spot and clarified as such in the first tutorial

  • Event manager will now instantly remove the DOE delay notification when the delay has been approved

  • The game will now run in the background

  • Streamlined menu changelogs (backend)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3940761
