3 October 2025 Build 20226506 Edited 3 October 2025 – 12:13:51 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

T2: Rok Match released! At Last!

Update 3.1 Changelog:

  • Settings, achievements, and statistics reset—beta test is over.

  • Talon damage increased from 20 to 24 (still weak).

  • Two new achievements, now 52 in total.

  • Some minor, insignificant fixes.

  • Unlocked ability to set FPS higher than the current refresh rate in the launcher.

  • Improved NVIDIA profile fix. It wasn’t applied on some devices if the system response speed was insufficient. The launcher now ensures each step completes properly. Profile settings have also been improved.

