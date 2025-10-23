Play Now

Say, have you heard? Hear Say is here!

We’re all done baking up Cookie Haus after a year in the oven!



Your suspicions about our new social deduction game Suspectives coming out soon were correct - it’s here now!



And if you’ve been ruminating on ways to ruin perfectly nice things, Doominate is here to fill that void.

The legends have come to pass: Legends of Trivia is real and it’s ready to escort you and your friends on your trivia travels.

We’re also introducing the Big Bang Bundle: a combo of games that includes Survey Scramble and The Jackbox Party Pack 11 in one convenient constellation to keep the party going even longer!





Here’s what’s included in The Jackbox Party Pack 11:





Doominate (Writing): Take a perfectly lovely situation and destroy it in this head-to-head joke game where it feels so good to be so bad. Doominate supports 3-8 players.

Hear Say (Sound Effects): Record sound effects and dialogue directly from your phone in a foley-inspired game where laughter is the soundtrack. Then, watch your voices come to life in a series of short movie clips! Hear Say supports 2-8 players.

Cookie Haus (Drawing): Play our coziest and kookiest drawing game yet by fulfilling cookie design orders for unusual clientele. Don’t play on an empty stomach! Cookie Haus supports 3-8 players.

Suspectives (Social Deduction): There’s been a crime, one player secretly did it, and the evidence comes from your own survey answers! Study the clues, defend your innocence (even if you’re lying), and put your friends on trial. Suspectives supports 4-8 players.

Legends of Trivia (Trivia): Assemble your team and put your trivia knowledge to the test in a fantastical world full of danger! Trivia! Teamwork! Monsters! Do you dare? Legends of Trivia supports 1-6 players.



You can find these games as part of The Jackbox Party Pack 11 now on all major platforms including Steam, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation. Also available on Apple TV & iPad, Amazon Luna, and most major Steam key sellers.