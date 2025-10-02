After a few months in beta, tuning and bug fixing, this update is live!
Please see discussions for the known issues, and next steps planned, and report any issues that come up and we will jump on them.
New stuff
Total engine overhaul, built from the ground up for performance and maintainability.
Translation to German, Spanish and French
Gamepad and Steamdeck support
Visual improvements
Proper widescreen background art
New title screen and menu
Excessive contrast toned down
UX improvements
New UI for shop/map mode
Inventory grid
Hourglass and battle buttons
More detailed info in help screen, also available in map
Kismet VO shortened, and can be muted in settings
Cleaner simpler UI for pause, settings, main menu, etc
Achievement art and fixed a few confusing descriptions
Tuning and gameplay fixes
Rules made consistent for:
Energy gathering. If the card is face up, you get energy. If face down, you don't. This adds value to combining card reveals and piercing and area attacks
Coin vs Triple Coin. If the ability refers to type, they are separate. If the ability refers to coin, it means both.
Corruptions. If the enemy ability adds a number of corruptions, it can only target cards without a corruption. If the enemy ability says "all cards" the corruption will replace existing ones.
Fixed coin swarm only considering single coin cards in its abilities
Insight spell now reveals a single random face down card
X-ray glasses reveals extra cards on start of battle not continuously
Spectacles now reflect the blocked stun (free mind mirror)
Barbarian difficulty tuning
Cracked skull no longer triggers from deck card draw
Attack bonuses trigger at 3 health not 2
Wildstone cost tuning (relying a bit less on emperor farming)
Cost of unlocks slightly reduced and rebalanced
Wildstone cards in emperor battle reduced
Wildstone cards in battles slightly increased
We hope you enjoy and thanks for playing Solitairica!
