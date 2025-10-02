After a few months in beta, tuning and bug fixing, this update is live!

Please see discussions for the known issues, and next steps planned, and report any issues that come up and we will jump on them.

New stuff

Total engine overhaul, built from the ground up for performance and maintainability.

Translation to German, Spanish and French

Gamepad and Steamdeck support

Visual improvements Proper widescreen background art New title screen and menu

Excessive contrast toned down

UX improvements New UI for shop/map mode Inventory grid Hourglass and battle buttons More detailed info in help screen, also available in map Kismet VO shortened, and can be muted in settings Cleaner simpler UI for pause, settings, main menu, etc Achievement art and fixed a few confusing descriptions



Tuning and gameplay fixes

Rules made consistent for: Energy gathering . If the card is face up, you get energy. If face down, you don't. This adds value to combining card reveals and piercing and area attacks Coin vs Triple Coin . If the ability refers to type, they are separate. If the ability refers to coin, it means both. Corruptions . If the enemy ability adds a number of corruptions, it can only target cards without a corruption. If the enemy ability says "all cards" the corruption will replace existing ones.

Fixed coin swarm only considering single coin cards in its abilities

Insight spell now reveals a single random face down card

X-ray glasses reveals extra cards on start of battle not continuously

Spectacles now reflect the blocked stun (free mind mirror)

Barbarian difficulty tuning Cracked skull no longer triggers from deck card draw Attack bonuses trigger at 3 health not 2

Wildstone cost tuning (relying a bit less on emperor farming) Cost of unlocks slightly reduced and rebalanced Wildstone cards in emperor battle reduced Wildstone cards in battles slightly increased



We hope you enjoy and thanks for playing Solitairica!