Major 2 October 2025 Build 20226311 Edited 2 October 2025 – 20:33:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you so much for being with us on this amazing journey with Blocky Ball! Unfortunately, we have to take the Blocky Ball servers offline...

BUT WAIT!

Blocky Ball OT is just around the corner! Wishlist now!



All progress, unlocks, accounts, etc. in Blocky Ball will transition to Blocky Ball OT! If you would like to take part in closed access testing, please join our Discord server!

https://discord.com/invite/PcTANCn

Public Early Access to Blocky Ball OT is coming very soon!

