Thank you so much for being with us on this amazing journey with Blocky Ball! Unfortunately, we have to take the Blocky Ball servers offline...



BUT WAIT!



Blocky Ball OT is just around the corner! Wishlist now!





All progress, unlocks, accounts, etc. in Blocky Ball will transition to Blocky Ball OT! If you would like to take part in closed access testing, please join our Discord server!Public Early Access to Blocky Ball OT is coming very soon!