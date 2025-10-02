- Fixed a bug where courses were not displayed properly in the quick access panel
- Fixed a bug where the cursor automatically jumped to the end of value input in automation rules
- Fixed a bug where coal discount wasn’t applied correctly to some machinery
- Fixed a bug where in some cases the action list sidebar might not update properly
- Fixed a bug where max XP might not update properly when changing spell level input
Rebalance
- Replaced the broken Blacksmith’s Amplifier with Soil Amplifier
- Reduced the positive effect of Diplomat’s Elixir
And for those trying out the Demo — it’s been updated with all these fixes as well!
Changed files in this update