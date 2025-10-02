Fixed a bug where courses were not displayed properly in the quick access panel



Fixed a bug where the cursor automatically jumped to the end of value input in automation rules



Fixed a bug where coal discount wasn’t applied correctly to some machinery



Fixed a bug where in some cases the action list sidebar might not update properly



Fixed a bug where max XP might not update properly when changing spell level input



Replaced the broken Blacksmith’s Amplifier with Soil Amplifier



Reduced the positive effect of Diplomat’s Elixir



And for those trying out the Demo — it’s been updated with all these fixes as well!