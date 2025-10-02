 Skip to content
2 October 2025 Build 20226308 Edited 2 October 2025 – 17:06:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bugfixes

  • Fixed a bug where courses were not displayed properly in the quick access panel
  • Fixed a bug where the cursor automatically jumped to the end of value input in automation rules
  • Fixed a bug where coal discount wasn’t applied correctly to some machinery
  • Fixed a bug where in some cases the action list sidebar might not update properly
  • Fixed a bug where max XP might not update properly when changing spell level input


Rebalance

  • Replaced the broken Blacksmith’s Amplifier with Soil Amplifier
  • Reduced the positive effect of Diplomat’s Elixir


And for those trying out the Demo — it’s been updated with all these fixes as well!

Changed files in this update

