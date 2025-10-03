 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20226210
Update notes via Steam Community

The team continues to work on the project. Today, the game received an update aimed at maximizing the gaming experience.

What has changed?

1. Refined the AI of Ivan the drowned man in the Village location.

2. Added game content to the Dungeon location.

3. Optimisation has been improved.

4. Fixed a bug: text no longer goes beyond the boundaries of the interface when reading the diary.

5. Added game content to the Cave location.

It's time to embark on a mystical journey with Max, who didn't believe in legends...

Changed files in this update

